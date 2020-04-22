No Private Schools Can Increase Fees: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma
The Assam government on Wednesday said that the private schools will not be able to increase the fees without the permission of the government.

Addressing a press conference at National Health Mission (NHM) office today, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the school cannot increase the fees and that the schools should take 50% fees for the month of March to be paid in April up to Class XII. He said that if any school violates the rule then the government will seal the school.

The minister also said that no schools could deduct the salary of the teachers during this period of lockdown.

Himanta further stated that if the school reopens after May 30, then the classes will be conducted on Saturdays’ also. “Schools will not get a long summer vacation break as the course of 52 days will have to be completed within time,” the minister said.

