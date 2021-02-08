No Proposal of Highway Construction on Both Sides of Brahmaputra: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that there is no proposal for the construction of highways on both sides of the River Brahmaputra. The minister said this while answering a question asked by Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Ajit Kumar Bhuyan on whether there is any proposal for constructing the same on both sides of the River.

Moreover, while asked whether there is any proposal for a bridge construction over the Brahmaputra River connecting Majuli, the minister said that a bridge with immediate south and north bank approaches over Brahmaputra river connecting Majuli to Jorhat in Assam amounting to Rs. 925.47 cr. has been sanctioned for which bids have been received.

The minister in an answer to a query whether there is any proposal for dredging of Brahmaputra River, the minister said, “Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an autonomous body, under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways does maintenance dredging for shipping and navigation on National Waterways-2 (NW-2, River Brahmaputra). The dredging work is carried out on need basis for smooth navigation of vessels, particularly during the lean season (October to March) where width and depth of the navigation channel are less than targeted Available Depth (LAD).”