No respite for Ranjan Daimary; Bail hearing adjourned

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday has referred the bail petition of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB-R) chairman Ranjan Daimary to specially constituted division bench of the High Court.

Meanwhile, the court has asked the petitioner to approach the special bench as the four factions of the organisation (NDFB) demanded his unconditional release.

Earlier, the Court has deferred the hearing on the bail plea of Ranjan Daimary till March 5.

The validity of Daimary’s four-week interim bail had ended on February 20 and he back to Guwahati Central Jail as per high court order. He was granted interim bail on January 24 by the specially constituted division bench of the High Court to participate in the signing of the Bodo Accord on January 27.

Daimary and nine others were sentenced life terms on January 30 last year by a special CBI court here for their role in the deadly serial bomb blasts in Guwahati and a few other places on October 30, 2008, in which 84 people had died and 540 were injured.