No Restriction On Movement Of Non-Residents Of Mizoram Through Disputed Area: Mizoram Govt

There is no restriction on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram traveling through the disputed area of Kolasib district, the Mizoram government informed on Friday.

“It is hereby notified that there shall be no restriction on the movement of Non-Residents of Mizoram traveling through Kolasib District. Mizo residents are also advised to allow no disturbance and to cause no harm to Non- Locals within Kolasib District in connection with the inter-state boundary issue at Mizoram Assam border,” an official notification by the Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib stated.

While attaching a copy of the order letter, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted, “Public Notice to all”.

This comes amidst the ongoing border conflict between Assam and Mizoram.

On Thursday, the Assam government had issued a travel advisory for anyone traveling to Mizoram.

“Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted”, the advisory read.

The border dispute took a violent turn on July 26 after a fierce gun battle occurred between the forces of the two states, resulting in the death of six Assam cops and many injuries.

