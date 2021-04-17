No Shortage Of Oxygen Supply In Assam: HBS

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a presser at GMCH on Saturday, said that there is no shortage of oxygen supply for treatment of COVID-10 patients in the state.

He said that currently there is 288.19 metric tonnes of oxygen available in the state. He added that oxygen supply units will soon be established in every hospital.

Further, the minister said that moderately critical patients will be treated with Rendesivir, adding that there are over 12,000 vials of its doses currently available in Assam.

He informed that Rendesivir is available for Rs 4000 per dose at private health centres. In government hospitals, it is available for Rs 1652. It will be free for marginalized sections of the society, he said.