Top StoriesRegional

No Shortage Of Oxygen Supply In Assam: HBS

By Pratidin Bureau
9

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a presser at GMCH on Saturday, said that there is no shortage of oxygen supply for treatment of COVID-10 patients in the state.

He said that currently there is 288.19 metric tonnes of oxygen available in the state. He added that oxygen supply units will soon be established in every hospital.

Further, the minister said that moderately critical patients will be treated with Rendesivir, adding that there are over 12,000 vials of its doses currently available in Assam.

Related News

LP Schools Till Class 5 To Remain Closed In Districts With…

‘From Vaccine Exporter To Importer’: Priyanka Attacks Centre

Not Wearing Masks In Railway Premises, Trains Will Fine Up…

Actor Sonu Sood Test Positive For COVID-19

He informed that Rendesivir is available for Rs 4000 per dose at private health centres. In government hospitals, it is available for Rs 1652. It will be free for marginalized sections of the society, he said.

You might also like
Top Stories

Trump Leaves Office With Lowest Approval Rating

Regional

P&RD to conduct door to door survey under PMAY-G

Top Stories

Assam Detects Three COVID-19 Deaths, Lowest Since Peak

Regional

NRC: Assam Seeks More Detention Centres

Regional

Bigger tragedy still unfolding at An-32 crash site

National

Superstar Salman Khan Turns 54 Today

Comments
Loading...