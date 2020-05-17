No state wants complete lockdown withdrawal: MHA

Following suggestions from the states, MHA officials said that no state wants complete withdrawal of lockdown but all want gradual resumption of economic activities.

There will be lots of relaxations and flexibility in lockdown 4.0 with complete reopening of the green zones, very limited curbs in orange zones and strict restrictions only in the containment areas of red zones, said an official in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

States and UTs may be empowered to take decisions on easing of the curbs. However, the final guidelines will be issued by the MHA only after going through the suggestions of the state governments.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held several meetings with his ministry’s officials ahead of the announcement of guidelines for the fourth-phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that begins from Monday, officials said.

Shah, who was in his North Block office for nearly five hours on Friday, held meetings with top officials of the ministry, including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Senior officials have been busy in finalising the guidelines for the fourth-phase of the lockdown, a home ministry official said.

However, details of Shah’s meetings were not known immediately.

State governments favoured more relaxations in lockdown restrictions for scaling up economic activities in non-containment coronavirus zones, as the Centre mulled easing some strict curbs in the fourth phase of the shutdown from Monday.

Some governments were also in favor of extending the lockdown till the end of this month.