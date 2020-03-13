HealthRegionalTop Stories

No Supply of Oxygen at GMCH and FAAMCH from March 20

By Pratidin Bureau
183

Amid the fear of coronavirus in the state, the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH), Barpeta will undergo shortage of oxygen as the Meghalaya Oxygen Private Limited and Premier Cryogenics Limited will close the supply of oxygen from March 20.

Both companies said that they will not supply oxygen to the two hospitals as the government is yet to pay a huge amount of money to the companies.

The companies said that if they don’t receive the pending money by March 20 then they will not supply oxygen to the hospitals. The GMCH is yet to pay Rs. 2.53 crores and Barpeta Medical College has to pay Rs. 59 lakhs to the Meghalaya Oxygen Private Ltd. while Premier Cryogenics has a pending amount of Rs. 2.26 crores from GMCH.

However, there will be a necessity of ample number of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals amid the fear of covid-19 as isolation wards have been kept ready at the hospitals as a preventive measure to combat the disease.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

GUWAHATI | Body Found in Parked Car

National

I don’t want Narendra Modi as my PM: Amartya Sen

National

SC to decide fate of rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs

Pratidin Exclusive

New Train between Naharlegun-Dibrugarh

National

Sheila Dikshit’s last rites to take place Sunday

National

Befitting reply to those who will break internal peace: Amit Shah

Comments
Loading...