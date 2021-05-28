No Vaccine Can Protect from COVID-19 100%: Govt

The Union government has pointed out that no vaccine was capable of providing 100 percent protection from COVID-19. Member of NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul said that the studies were assessing the need for a booster shot to provide enhanced protection from the virus.

Dr Paul was responding to a question during a press conference on whether people would require a booster vaccine shot against coronavirus. If there is a requirement, people will be informed, he asserted, as reported by Times Now.

The official said the government wishes to immunize everyone as part of the vaccination campaign against a particular disease.

“If there is a need for a booster dose it will be told. There are studies that are going on. Covaxin trial is going on whether it (booster dose) should be taken after six months or not,” Dr Paul said.

“Just follow the guidelines, take two doses and continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour. You are safe from serious disease but be careful. The protection is not totally 100 percent. Once the need for a booster and the timing of the booster will be known, those guidelines and provisions will be communicated,” he added.

Meanwhile, India has administered a total of 20.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Thursday, stated the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry stated that a total of 1,51,52,040 adults in the age group of 18-44 years have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The country on Friday reported a total of 1,86,364 new COVID-19 cases, along with 3,660 fresh fatalities. The cumulative cases have now surged to 2,75,55,457, while the death toll is at 3,18,895.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country recorded at 23,43,152, the Union Health Ministry said.

