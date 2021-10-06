Nobel Prize For Chemistry To Duo For New Way To Make Molecules

By Pratidin Bureau on October 6, 2021

The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David W C MacMillan of Princeton University.

According to a report from AP, they were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.”

The winners were announced Wednesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The Nobel panel said List and MacMillan in 2000 independently developed a new way of catalysis.

Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel, said, “It”s already benefiting humankind greatly.”

Also Read: Nobel Prize For Physics Awarded To 3 For Climate Discoveries

ChemistryMoleculesNobel prizeWorld News
Related Posts

AIUDF Announces Name Of 2 Candidates For Bypolls

Delhi CM Kejriwal Slams Modi Govt Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Nagaland: UDA hails Centre’s Steps on Naga Issue

Rajkanya Baruah Re-arrested

GMCH Report Says Rajkanya Baruah Has No Health Complications

UP Violence: Body Of 4th Farmer Cremated

Ghaziabad Police Tightens Checking As Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Heads To Lakhimpur