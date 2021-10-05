Top StoriesWorld

Nobel Prize For Physics Awarded To 3 For Climate Discoveries

By Pratidin Bureau

Three scientists from Japan, Germany and Italy have been awarded the honourable Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday.

Scientists Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming”.

Scientist Giorgio Parisi has been awarded the second half of the Nobel Prize for “the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.”

The winners were announced on Tuesday by secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Goran Hansson.

