Noida May Soon House India’s Biggest Film City

India may soon have its biggest film city in Noida.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered officials on Friday to find a suitable plot in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district to set up India’s biggest film city.

The development took place during a virtual review meeting that the CM had called for to review the projects in the Meerut division.

Hindustan Times quoted an official statement that says that “The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddha Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan.”

