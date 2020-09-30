Non-teaching Staff of Cotton University stage protest against NEP

By Pratidin Bureau
Non- teaching employees of Cotton University staged a sit-in-strike in front of the administrative block of the university on Wednesday, in alliance with the nation-wide protest as planned by the All India University Employees Confederation (AIUEC) against the New National Education Policy 2020.

AIUEC is a conglomerate of different unions of university employees across India. The Charter of Demands pertaining to the protest include setting up of Pay Commission to prescribe uniform pay-scale and service conditions for non-teaching employees of universities and other institutions of higher education; restoring old pension scheme; recruitment of adequate staff with time-bound promotion, regularisation of services of all casual/contractual staff, stopping implementation of National Education Policy 2020; representation of non-teaching employees in University Bodies and democratisation of Universities and other institutions of higher education; restoring Labour Laws which were in vogue prior to 2014; creating employment in all organised and unorganised sectors both in urban and rural areas; providing unemployment allowance to those seeking employment; giving away compensatory allowance to those working people who were thrown out of employment due to wrong decisions of the Government and due to mismanagement of Covid-19 situation; and, ensuring double income to farmers as promised along with waiving loans of farmers.

