Norm Violators in Quarantine Center will be put in Jail: Himanta

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the people who will violate norms in the quarantine center will be arrested. They will be arrested under an attempt to murder non-bailable case.

Visiting Biswanath today, the minister urged the people living in the quarantine center to immediately report to the health department rather than to create a nuisance.

Replying to Debabrata Saikia’s comment on the minister of being quarantined, the minister said that if he is satisfied and happy with my staying in quarantine I will stay, that’s not a big deal adding that if he will go in quarantine then Saikia will have to replace him in monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He further stated that he now wants to focus on the 1600 patients, not at the opposition’s comment.