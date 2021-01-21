Normal To Construct Within Own Territory: China On Arunachal

In response to a report on China building a new village in Arunachal Pradesh, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday said China’s construction activities within its own territory is normal.

“China’s position on the Zangnan region (South Tibet) is consistent and clear. We never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said as reported by PTI.

Hua said China’s “development and construction activities within our own territory is normal.”

“This is beyond reproach as it is in our territory,” Hua added.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India’s consistent stand has been that the northeastern state is an integral and inalienable part of the country, the report said.

As per the report, the NDTV news channel had shown two images of the area in Arunachal Pradesh where it said a new village has been set up by China and it consisted of about 101 homes. According to the channel, the first image dated August 26, 2019 did not show any human habitation but the second one of November 2020 shows a row of structures.