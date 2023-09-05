2021 Rajkanya Case: Dr. Navanil Barua Acquitted of All Charges

Senior doctor of GNRC Hospitals in Guwahati, Dr. Navanil Barua has been acquitted of all charges in the heinous Dispur hit-and-run case that occurred in the year 2021.
As per sources, Dr. Navanil Barua was acquitted by the Kamrup district sessions judge in the case since all allegations leveled against him were found false and baseless.
In November 2021, the Dispur police submitted a charge sheet in the court regarding the case. However, the police could not prove the allegations filed in the charge sheet.
The case pertains to the hit and run case where model Rajkanya Baruah in an inebriated condition knocked down nine labourers on the night of October 1 beneath the then under-construction flyover at Dispur.
Following this, Navanil Barua was arrested by the Dispur police for allegedly protecting the accused model by providing 'fake' medical report and admitting her to the ICU of the hospital.
Initially, he claimed that he didn't know Rajkanya Baruah, but, their WhatsApp chats proved otherwise. Dr. Barua further stated that Rajkanya threatened him to admit her in ICU or else she will commit suicide in the hospital.
Rajkanya was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. However, she was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court in March 2022.