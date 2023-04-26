Unidentified Gunmen Openfires At Petrol Pump in Arunachal; Cashier Shot Dead, Employee Abducted

In an incident that took place at the Bharat Petroleum petrol pump in Momang, Arunachal Pradesh, an unidentified group of gunmen open fired during the night of Wednesday.

The incident resulted in the death of the cashier, who was shot on the spot, and the abduction of another employee.

According to sources, the driver of a tanker truck that had arrived to collect fuel was also injured in the firing. The police and other emergency services immediately rushed to the spot and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and the police are exploring all possible angles. Security has been tightened in the area, and efforts are being made to trace the whereabouts of the abducted employee.