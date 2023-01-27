ECI Revises Poll Dates of Tripura and Meghalaya

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made changes in the dates of assembly elections of two northeastern states.

In a notification issued by the ECI on Friday, the polls dates of Tripura and Meghalaya were interchanged.

The new date for elections in Tripura is February 27 instead of February 16. Tripura will now go to polls with Nagaland on the same date.

On the other hand, Meghalaya will go to polls on February 16, which was earlier slated to be held on February 27.

On January 18, The ECI had announced the election schedule of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, the first tranche of assembly elections to be held in 2023. The election dates were fixed keeping in mind the exam season, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

All the three elections will be held in one phase.

The terms of all the three state assemblies, each with strength of 60 members end in March.

The three northeastern states will kick start India’s busy election season in 2023 and will be followed by assembly polls in Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Elections could also be held in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.