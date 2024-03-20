Light to Moderate Rainfall Across Northeast India Till March 23

Light to moderate rainfall is likely across various places in Northeast India till March 23, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati forecasted.
According to the weather report issued by the RMC, “Light to moderate rain very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, light rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.”
On the other hand, the RMC has warned of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in the coming days.
The summary of the observations by the RMC said, “A trough runs from Jharkhand to south Assam at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another trough in westerly runs roughly along Long. 95°E to the north of Lat. 23°N at 3.1 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over east Assam & neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.”
Further, in Guwahati, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted from March 20-23. Whereas, rain or thunderstorm is predicted on March 24 and 25.