Light to Moderate Rainfall Across Northeast India Till March 23

The summary of the observations by the RMC said, “A trough runs from Jharkhand to south Assam at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another trough in westerly runs roughly along Long. 95°E to the north of Lat. 23°N at 3.1 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over east Assam & neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.”