Manipur Issue A Clash Between Communities, Not Against Centre: Kiren Rijiju

Next, Mrinal Talukdar asked, “BR Ambedkar, STs, SCs were humiliated by the congress for over 70 years. Now the Congress is again befooling the same people, please explain that?”

To this, Rijiju explained, “Whatever we say we have to say with conviction. Everybody knows about BR Ambedkar. Some know in details and some only know that he was the architect of the Indian constitution. I have read about Ambedkar ji. I will make a brief explanation. I should speak about Ambedkar ji with full responsibility. The Congress before the Independence did everything to undermine Ambedkar’s efforts for social justice. I will not take the name of the leaders. After Independence, when Jawaharlal Nehru came to Mahatma Gandhi with a list of ministers for the cabinet. Gandhi ji asked Nehru if Ambedkar’s name was in the list. Nehru ji said that his name was not included. Then Gandhi ji told Nehru that the cabinet was New India’s cabinet and it was for the country. Subsequently, Ambedkar was made the first law minster and the chairman if the drafting committee.”

“However, after one and half year, Ambedkar resigned. His frustration took him to the extent that made him quit Hinduism and embrace Buddhism. It is not a social issue alone. And then after a few days he died. The Congress did everything to wash off the recognitions of Ambedkar. One day I will come up with a book on how Congress kept undermining Ambedkar’s legacy. Only in 1990, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna,” Rijiju added.