Manipur Issue A Clash Between Communities, Not Against Centre: Kiren Rijiju

Senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar directed tough questions at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during the discussion at The Conclave 2024 organized by Pratidin Group in New Delhi.
While replying to a query predominantly over the ethnic violence in the northeastern state Manipur, Kiren Rijiju explained that the ongoing clashes in the state are not a fight against the Government of India, but a clash between two ethnic communities that is sadly gone on for far too long. He stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has been doing its best.
Further taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on bringing peace to Manipur in 24 hours, Rijiju questioned if he was talking about deploying an army and killing everyone in the state.
Rijiju said, “There is a government listening to the people of the Northeast. Only one state has created pain and agony, all the other states are in peace. The government of India is saying that let us talk. If you carry arms and talk about peace, is it justified? Let all political parties talking about Manipur appeal to the people to stop violence.”
“Why Rahul Gandhi said that he can bring peace in 24 hours in Manipur, is he talking about deploying an army and killing everyone? I don’t have any problem with the person, but the problem is that his statements are causing damage to the nation,” he added.
Next, Mrinal Talukdar asked, “BR Ambedkar, STs, SCs were humiliated by the congress for over 70 years. Now the Congress is again befooling the same people, please explain that?”
To this, Rijiju explained, “Whatever we say we have to say with conviction. Everybody knows about BR Ambedkar. Some know in details and some only know that he was the architect of the Indian constitution. I have read about Ambedkar ji. I will make a brief explanation. I should speak about Ambedkar ji with full responsibility. The Congress before the Independence did everything to undermine Ambedkar’s efforts for social justice. I will not take the name of the leaders. After Independence, when Jawaharlal Nehru came to Mahatma Gandhi with a list of ministers for the cabinet. Gandhi ji asked Nehru if Ambedkar’s name was in the list. Nehru ji said that his name was not included. Then Gandhi ji told Nehru that the cabinet was New India’s cabinet and it was for the country. Subsequently, Ambedkar was made the first law minster and the chairman if the drafting committee.”
“However, after one and half year, Ambedkar resigned. His frustration took him to the extent that made him quit Hinduism and embrace Buddhism. It is not a social issue alone. And then after a few days he died. The Congress did everything to wash off the recognitions of Ambedkar. One day I will come up with a book on how Congress kept undermining Ambedkar’s legacy. Only in 1990, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna,” Rijiju added.
The Union Minister further asserted that the BJP does not believe in narratives, the party believes in performance.
He said, “90 percent SCs, STs voted for the Congress in Maharashtra and other states. There is no point speaking the truth if the politics is based narrative. We don’t believe in narratives, we believe in performance. So I have warned the people of these communities that if his name is used to gain votes, then it will be a way to undermine his legacy.”
While replying to a question asked by Mrinal Talukdar on the Haryana elections, Kiren Rijiju highlighted that people will elect the government based on the performance.
Further, the Union Minister was asked why Muslim votes are important for them. to this, Rijiju said, “There are certain leadership among the Muslim community who has misuse the narrative created by the congress. There are very powerful groups within the Congress who control everything. Congress scare them saying that BJP is a threat to Muslims. Anti-India groups control the narratives. Propagandas mislead even intellectuals.”
Next, Mrinal Talukdar asked Rijiju if he was admitting that their fake news factory is not doing well and Congress fake news factory is doing well.
“They are doing well. We have identified a group of those who have created these fake narratives, necessary action will be taken at the right time,” Rijiju answered.
Furthermore, the Union Minister asserted that BJP is not for a particular community, but for everyone.
Speaking on the bilateral border issue between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Rijiju stated that the basis of modern Arunachal is Assam and Assamese.
He said, “We will not let the issues remain unsolved, there are some issues, this is not politics, the relation between Arunachal and Assam is very deep. The basis of modern Arunachal is Assam and Assamese. We have shared these bonds for several years. We have a relationship that social media propaganda can’t break. Whatever we say should not create differences.”
The discussion was concluded with a rapid fire round in which Kiren Rijiju played safe and diplomatically chose his answers.