Several Shops Gutted as Fire Breaks out at Flour Mill in Shillong
In a harrowing incident, a fire erupted around midnight on December 2, devastating Bajoria Mill, Magic Cook's Campus, and the surrounding vicinity.
The blaze, shrouded in mystery regarding its origin, has been relentless, defying efforts from local firefighting teams.
Eyewitnesses recall the ominous onset of flames at midnight, with continuous, futile attempts to quell the inferno. The situation has sparked widespread panic and concern among residents, who express ongoing fears for their safety.
The affected areas were grappling with the escalating crisis, as the fire continued its destructive path, leaving a community in distress.
Later, authorities actively engaged in containment efforts as the community unites in the face of this unprecedented catastrophe.
The fire was brought under control after several hours.