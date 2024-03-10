Shillong: Bomb Blast Shakes Lewduh Market; One Injured, Investigation Underway

In a startling turn of events, a deafening explosion shook the tranquility of the Lewduh Market area around 10:30 PM last night in the Shillong city. The sound, described as highly unusual, sent shockwaves through the vicinity, leaving residents startled and alarmed. Subsequent investigations revealed that a bomb blast had occurred at Themiew Mawlong.
The blast site, notably a location where locals dispose of their garbage, resulted in one individual sustaining injuries. Promptly, the injured party was rushed to Woodland Hospital for urgent medical attention. Additionally, one shop suffered damage as a consequence of the explosion.
Law enforcement personnel swiftly responded to the scene, with the bomb squad promptly deployed to assess the situation. As of the latest update, authorities are yet to determine the nature of the explosive device. In response to the incident, the police have cordoned off the affected area, intensifying security measures.
According to a statement released by the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills District late last night, the blast occurred near the Syndicate Bus Stand, close to Punjabi Lane, at approximately 22:30 hours. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, with the damage primarily confined to a small abandoned tin structure and a few nearby window panes.
Although investigations are ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Superintendent of Police, Mr. Rituraj Ravi, reassured the public that thorough inquiries and investigations are currently underway to ascertain further details regarding the incident.
Residents of the area remain on edge as they await additional reports on the extent of damages incurred. Meanwhile, heightened vigilance and security measures persist as authorities work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the community in the wake of this unsettling event.