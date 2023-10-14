Assam: Suspected Heroin Seized in Nagaon; 1 Arrested

In an anti-narcotics drive, Assam Police on Saturday seized 34 soap boxes containing suspected heroin from a vehicle in Nagaon district.
According to sources, an operation was carried out in Kathiatoli under the supervision of In-Charge SI Biku Barman where the police intercepted a suspected vehicle. The Alto car, bearing the registration number AS02 AK 2848, was en route to Nagaon from Doboka when it was intercepted in Kathiatoli.
Upon checking the vehicle, the police recovered 34 soap boxes containing suspected Heroin of 450 gram. The illicit and the Maruti vehicle were then seized by the police.
Meanwhile, one person, identified as Khairul Islam, has been arrested in connection with the seizure for further legal action.
“In an Anti Narcotics Operation, a team led by SI Biku Barman, IC Kathiatoli recovered 34 Soap Boxes containing Suspected Heroin of 450 Grams. The accused have been arrested and the Carrying Maruti Vehicle have been seized for further Legal Action,” Nagaon Police posted on the official X handle.