PM Modi Made 44 Visits To Northeast Since 2017: Govt Data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Northeast states 44 times between 2017 and 2022, the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region informed on Thursday.

The ministry also shared the year-wise data of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the region.

According to the data shared by the ministry, PM Modi visited the Northeast 4 times in 2017, 11 times each in 2018 and 2019, 1 once in 2020, 9 times in 2021 and 8 times in 2022.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Tripura on February 11 and 13 to address election rallies, sources said. The state will go to polls on February 16.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura to showcase the party's strength. His visit is scheduled for February 11 and 13. He will address two election meetings ahead of the Assembly elections. The rallies will be held at Gomti and Dhalai in Tripura," a top source in Tripura BJP told ANI.

The Centre has, time and again, highlighted its 'Act East' policy, which was formulated specifically in line with a vision to bring the Northeast on par with the other parts of the country.

Former Assam chief minister and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal had earlier said Prime Minister Modi changed the Congress' 'Look East Policy' to 'Act East Policy'.

"Congress ruled the country for almost 60 years but never gave importance to the Northeast in their national agenda. It formulated a 'Look East Policy' but never really tried to realise their vision with action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the 'Look East Policy' to 'Act East Policy' and made the Northeast a gateway to the country's development. He had said that transformation is possible only through transportation," he said.

"During the earlier regimes of the Congress and the Communist party, Tripura was a deprived state. But, under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, the double-engine government of the BJP has taken Tripura on the path to being a prosperous, happy, and developed state. PM Modi gave the mantra of HIRA -- Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways -- for the development of the Northeast," Sonowal added.

