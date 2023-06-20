Three Dreaded Dacoits Nabbed at Jorabat

Jorabat police on Tuesday apprehended three dreaded dacoits in the area.
The trio has been identified as Biki Chetry hailing from Sonapur, Zulap Sangram hailing from Byrinhat and Sayer Ali, a resident of Nalbari.
The arrests were made at Jorabat falling under both Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district and Assam’s Kamrup Metro district.
The trio had been involved in several robberies on the National Highway, police said, adding that they were arrested based on intelligence inputs.
The police also seized two mobile phones from their possession.
Earlier this month, a five-member gang of dacoits were apprehended during a massive operation launched by the police in Karimganj district of Assam.
As per sources, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of the dacoits, the Karimganj Police launched an operation at the Kayasthagram area by closing all entrance gates.
Reportedly, many illegal arms and ammunition including five fire arms, several rounds of ammunition, three hand-made guns and two pistols were seized from the group of dacoits.
The arrested dacoits have been identified as Abdul Latif, Moinul Haque, Monir Uddin, Zamir Uddin and Halim Uddin. Sources said that the police received prior information that the group of dacoits were up to a major robbery.