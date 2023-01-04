Tripura: BSF Shoots Suspected Smuggler in Sepahijala

A suspected smuggler sustained grievious bullet injuries afetr he was allegedly shot by personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Sepahijala district of Tripura on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the BSF allegedly shot the smuggler when he tried to smuggle contraband items in Bangladesh through the international border in Rahimpur.

The deceased has been identified as Babul Mia.

After receiving bullet injuries, Babul was first brought to the Boxanagar Social Health Center by the local people in a severe bleeding condition. The doctor on duty, after preliminary treatment, referred him to GB Pant Hospital.

On the other hand, the brother-in-law of the victim has alleged that somebody has deliberately called Babul to get out of home and shot him.