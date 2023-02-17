Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Issues Notice to State Cong, BJP Over Appeal of Vote

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has issued notices to Tripura Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an appeal for a vote in favour of their own parties.

The appeals were tweeted from their respective official handles after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

On Thursday, 51.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the ongoing polling in Tripura for 60 Assembly seats, the Election Commission (EC) informed.

The state recorded over 32.06 per cent and 13.69 per cent voter turnout at 11 am and 9 am respectively.

According to the latest data shared by the Election Commission, Dhalai recorded the highest 54.17 percent, Gomati recorded at 49.69 percent, Khowai saw 49.67 percent, North Tripura saw 47.57 percent, Sepahijala recorded at 51.27 percent, South Tripura saw 53.67 percent, Unakoti saw 50.64 percent and West Tripura saw 52.49 percent.

The fate of the 259 candidates will be sealed in the ongoing polls for 60 Assembly seats.

