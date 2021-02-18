North East’s Lorence Kachari Nominated For WorldScout Music Expo

In yet another feat achieved by a Northeasterner, Lorence Kachari from Dimapur, Nagaland has been nominated for worldscout (USA) for ‘Let you go’ music video which has also been added to Spotify top 20 hit list -Romainia and also feauturing in England , Italy ,Norway ,Asia, Canada ,India and some more countries.

Kachari has also released the Hollywood music video for amazon prime featuring Canadian artists Sheena Osman and the famous Hollywood artist Danny Fernandes (platinum recorded artist).

The music video was shot in Canada and was presented in collaboration with Lorence Kachari Films.

Lorence Kachari hugged the limelight in 2015 when he directed a music video for VH1. He has also directed several music videos and also the founder of international Miss Photogenic India & worldwide & The Next Superstar.

“In the coming days we are planning to collaborate with some more Hollywood projects from USA & Canada” Kachari said.

Lorence Kachari is a Filmmaker ,editor-in-chief of News Ne India and also a event director for national and international pageants. Kachari started his carrier as a teacher , later on, he became a journalist and currently a filmmaker with 4 Global Nominees so far.

Kachari has also become an Indian brand ambassador for Streamiser Inc, Global icon nominee 2019, WorldScout 2020(USA) & Several More .

Moreover, Kachari spoken about their Upcoming project will be Bollywood –‘Jee Le Zara’ -Sung By Rajen Debnath.