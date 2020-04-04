North Guwahati LPG Plant Operational

Indian Oil clarified that the North Guwahati LPG Plant had closed due to operational reasons and had resumed operations on Thursday morning.

Earlier there were reports that the plant was closed by the employees in order to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. Indian Oil has also taken adequate safety precautions for all partners in the locations and the following measures are in place:

1. Driver’s restroom facility has been cleaned and sanitized

2. The driver’s toilet facilities at parking have been cleaned and sanitized.

3. Awareness for preventive measures against COVID-19 is given to the Drivers every day.

4. Flexes in trilingual have been provided at drivers’ restroom and main gate for awareness among the drivers.

5. Regular Health camps in association with PHE, Sanjivani Hospital, and District Administration are conducted every day. On an average around 8 Doctors are present every day.

6. Hand wash facilities with soaps have provided at the main gate and canteen for drivers. Sanitizer Bank has also been provided.

7. The canteen facility for drivers has been segregated taking into consideration the preventive measures against COVID -19. Also a separate community kitchen for the Drivers has been set up where free lunch for all is served.

8. Restrictions in the huge movement of packed and bulk TTs inside the plant have been monitored in order to reduce unnecessary gathering in large groups in coordination with District Administration.

9. Social Distancing norms have been maintained. 9. Food packets are given to drivers for far-flung distributors

10. Tyre shop has been made in-house for preventive maintenance checks. Indian Oil also stated that it was Indian Oil’s top priority to ensure the health and safety of all personnel who are in the frontline.