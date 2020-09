In an unfortunate incident, a woman named Pompi Thapa lost her life today after being hit by a gas cylinder-laden truck in front of the Brahmaputra Industrial Park in Gauripur.

Although the driver of the truck bearing registration number AS-25- BC- 0105 fled after the accident, its handyman was caught hold of by the locals.

As reported, Thapa was a resident of Jayguru in North Guwahati, and was an employee of one of the industries located in the park.