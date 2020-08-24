North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Dead – Says Expert

Amidst a range of speculations regarding the heath of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, the claim by an expert who has travelled the country extensively suggests that the leader is dead.

Roy Calley, a journalist, has however reportedly told various media outlets that such is the level of secrecy and concealment being maintained in the country that it is very hard to say what actually the reality is.

He, nonetheless, uses some key developments like Kim Jong Un recently making his sister the de-facto second-in-command, to bolster his claims.

On the other hand, a former aide of South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung has reportedly denied the leader being dead by saying that he is instead in coma. Media outlets quoted him as saying, ““I assess him (Kim Jong Un) to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,”

He also posted on social media saying that no North Korean leader would transfer his authority to another person unless he was too sick or was supplanted by a coup.