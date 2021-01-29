NorthEast Gets First Multisurgery Microscope At Sivasagar Hospital

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated multi surgery microscope at Swargadeo SiuKaPha Multispeciality Hospital at Dimow in Sivasagar. This is the first of its kind in Northeast.

It will be useful in neurosurgery, spine surgery, head and neck surgeries etc. The hospital was built as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility of ONGC and maintenance is being looked after by Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidakiya Pratisthan, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The high end ENT microscope can be used for all microear surgeries, lateral skull base surgeries, microvascular surgeries with fluorescence imaging.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal inaugurated the Multisurgery Microscope at Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multispeciality Hospital at Rajabari, Sivasagar.



MP Shri @ToponKumarGogo1, MLA Shri Kushal Dowari, senior ONGC executives & other dignitaries were present. pic.twitter.com/OLkpVM0EUE — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 29, 2021 Chief Minister Assam tweeted



The microscope helps in visualising small structures in great details. Sodium fluorescence helps in giving details of tumours and helps in complete removal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal urged the management to turn the hospital into a centre of excellence among the South East Asia. He also asked the hospital authority to increase the green coverage in the campus of the hospital and make it symbol of happiness.

Paying tributes to Swargadeo SiuKaPha, Sonowal termed him a champion of unity and harmony who came to Assam and established his kingdom which ruled the state for nearly 600 years. He also asked the hospital authority to install a life sized statue of SiuKaPha at the entrance to the hospital.

Giving a glimpse of different developments in health sector, Sonowal said eight new medical colleges, 18 cancer hospitals, AIIMS in Guwahati and a few numbers of nursing institutes have been set up for the people of Assam.

He also thanked ONGC for its benevolent services and requested it to carry forward its welfare measures for the benefit of all in the state.

Chief Executive Officer SiuKaPha Hospital Dr. Prakash Kolnoorkar gave the welcome address in the programme accompanied by MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, MLA KushalDuori, Executive Director ONGC Puneet Suri and others.