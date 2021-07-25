Northeast Likely To Hit By Heavy Rainfall Tomorrow

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Monday.

The IMD also predicted that heavy rainfall might take place at isolated places over Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for Monday.

The IMD said in an official notice that thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, is very likely at isolated places in all the states of Northeast India.

Warning of an increase in rainfall activity over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India from Monday, the IMD said.