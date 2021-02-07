“Northeast On Road To Development, Assam To Play Key Role”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a second visit to Assam in just two weeks, inaugurated key infrastructure projects in the state and addressed a large gathering in Sonitpur’s Dhekiajuli.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi laid the foundation stones of two hospitals at Biswanath and Charaideo and launched ‘Asom Mala’ – a multi-crore programme for state highways and major district roads.

He started his speech by saying – “The affection and love bestowed by the people of Assam compel me to visit the state time and again”.

“From Independence to 2016, Assam had only 6 medical colleges. But in last five years, Assam has built 6 more medical colleges,” the Prime Minister said as he laid the foundation stone for two new medical colleges in the state.

Further, PM Modi stated that he dreams that one day each state in the country will have at least one medical college where the medium of instruction is a regional language.

“I have a dream that in every state there should be at least one medical college, one technical college where education will be imparted in regional language — can one not become a good doctor studying in Assamese?,” he asked. “I promise to people of Assam that when we come to power after the election, we will establish a medical and technical college in local language,” he said.

Speaking on development in the Northeast, the Prime Minister said Assam is playing a key role in it.

“Northeast is heading on the road of development and Assam is playing a significant role in it. Assam is an example of how collective efforts yield good results,” he said.

PM Modi reiterated that ‘Asom Mala’ will play a major role in the connectivity in Assam saying that modern infrastructure will add to the development of the state.

PM Modi also said that “foreign powers are attacking India’s image”. He questioned the crowd – “Will you accept this attack?”

“Some documents that have come up reveal that some foreign powers are planning to attack India’s image associated with tea. Will you accept this attack? You will accept the people involved in this attack? Will you accept those praising these attackers?” he asked.

“People who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they are not sparing even Indian tea. You must have heard in news that these conspirators are vowing to malign the image of Indian tea in a systematic manner across the world,” he added.