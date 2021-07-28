NationalTop Stories

Northeast Will Always Be One: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

By Pratidin Bureau

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday stated that Northeast will always remain as one. 

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga made this statement in one of his tweets posting a video, claiming that people from Assam are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a church in Aizawl. 

His tweet read as, “Our Assam brethren receiving their Covid vaccines at a Local Church hall in Aizawl.

Non-Mizos from all walks of life within Mizoram are at peace.

I urge everyone to remain peaceful and refrain from any sort of violence.

NorthEast will always be One.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga had appealed for peace as he went under quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person on Wednesday.  

CM Zoramthanga’s quarantine has come at a time when border tension between Assam and Mizoram is at an all-time high, according to reports.

Reports also stated that the Mizoram chief minister appealed all to stay calm and promote peace.  

He also hoped for reaching an amicable solution to the decades-long border dispute with Assam with the intervention of the Central Government. 

