Northeast’s Presence In Union Cabinet Escalates To Five

As India’s Northeast gets more prominence than ever, two ministers get inducted in the Union Cabinet, while, three ministers have been reinstated in the cabinet for the second time.

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal entered into second innings as a Union Minister, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Pratima Bhowmik was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tripura West and is the state BJP Unit’s Vice President, while. Kiren Rijiju was elevated to Cabinet rank, and Rameswar Teli is the incumbent minister from the region in the Narendra Modi ministry.

Both Singh and Bhowmik are first-time ministers.

On the other hand, elected from Arunachal West, Kiren Rijiju, 50, until his promotion, was the Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Youth Affairs and Sports (independent charge), and MoS in the Minority Affairs Ministry.

Rameswar Teli, 49, was elected to the Lok from Dibrugarh in eastern Assam, is Minister of State for Food Processing Industries (independent charge).

