Not Being Allowed To Leave Lucknow Airport, Claims Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who arrived in Uttar Pradesh to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has claimed that he is not being allowed to leave Lucknow airport by authorities.

“I came to Lucknow to proceed to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Sitapur. But I am not being allowed to leave the airport,” he said.

“I am being stopped from going out of Lucknow airport without any orders,” Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

On Sunday, Baghel informed that he would visit Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people died amid protests.

It is to mention that the UP government had earlier asked Lucknow airport authorities to not allow Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at Lucknow airport.

A heated situation broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri during farmers protest as Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles.

Meanwhile, MoS Teni refuted the allegations and said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the ‘unfortunate incident’.

In view of the incident, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district as section 144 of CrPC is in place.

Earlier, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar said: “Government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers’ complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter.”

