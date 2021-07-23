“Not Surrendering, Its Only Ceasefire”: NLFB Chief M Batha

National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) militant chief M Batha, while talking to the media on Friday, said that the outfit did not surrender to itself and reiterated that it was just a declaration of a ceasefire.

“We have only declared a ceasefire, its not surrender. We came here to discuss certain matters with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Batha told reporters.

Batha also held Assam police responsible for their decision to resume arms struggle even after signing of the Bodo Peace Accord earlier.

“Though we came for negotiations, we were not treated well and forced to resume the arms struggle,” he said.

When asked about Batha’s statement, CM Sarma said, “Surrender or ceasefire, that’s not the issue. The matter is that they have come to join the peace process and we will ensure that. From today, entire western Assam-from Guwahati to Kokrajhar, is militancy free.”

Earlier yesterday, Batha and 22 other militants reached Assam to initiate talks with the state government.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the outfit will lay down their arms and surrender to authorities.