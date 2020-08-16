“Not worried about Congress-AIUDF alliance”: BJP General Secretary Pallab Das

In the context of the CM centric debate, Tezpur MP and BJP General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das on Sunday said the party is not worried about the alliance between Congress and AIUDF for the upcoming elections.

“Many AASU leaders are in touch with BJP. Many leaders of the anti-CAA movement will join BJP in October-November. The BJP is not worried about the Congress-AIUDF alliance. Our goal is to run our party well. I do not have the right to say who will be the Chief Minister in 2021, the party will make that decision,” Das stated in Bajpayee Bhavan.

Legislative Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled to be held in April 2021.