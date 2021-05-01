Noted Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Succumbs to COVID-19

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. He was 52. Bikramjeet was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai where he took his last breath.

Bikramjeet was a retired army officer who played supporting roles in many films and television serials. The late actor was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s web series Special Ops. Last year, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal had shared a video on YouTube, urging everyone to stay home. In the video, he was heard saying that he missed his family and wanted to be reunited with them soon.

Condolences poured in on his demise. Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter and expressed his shock over Bikramjeet’s demise. He wrote, “Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!! So Shocking (sic)!!!”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the loss of the actor on Twitter and wrote, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones (sic).”