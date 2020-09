Noted Actor of YouTube Series ‘Telsura’ Jitul Rajbongshi No More

Noted scriptwriter, Director, an actor of YouTube channel Voice of Assam’s ‘Telsura’ Jitul Rajbongshi passed away on Tuesday night at around 11.30 pm. He was 26 at the time of his death.

Rajbongshi was under treatment at B. Barooah Cancer Institute for a few days and breathed his last yesterday.

Other than an actor, he was also a TET teacher at Tamulpur.

His death has left his near and dear ones in grief.