Top StoriesRegional

Noted Actor Shankar Chakraborty No More

By Pratidin Bureau
373

Noted actor Shankar Chakraborty passed away on Saturday at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was 48.

Chakraborty was suffering from kidney related ailments and was also detected with COVID-19. He was under treatment at the ICU of GMCH and breathed his last today.

He left behind his wife and a four and a half years daughter.

Related News

India Successfully Test-Fire Shaurya Missile

Bihar Teen Commits Suicide After Alleged Gang Rape

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 26,552

Tesla To Enter India Next Year

He was a renowned theatre artist of Bordoicila, Kohinoor, Bhramyaman, etc. and acted in many theatres including Moromor Bandhobi Bidai Diya, Radha Ebar Hahi Diya, Asthapath, Pratighat etc.

You might also like
Business

Food does not have a religion, Food is religion: Zomato

Top Stories

‘Post-Colonial Assam’ Added To US Congress Library

Top Stories

Parag Kumar Das Memorial Online Essay Competition

Regional

30th Oct Blast : Court to pronounce punishment today

Pratidin Exclusive

Not all Naga-inhabited areas of Northeast India to be included in Nagalim, clears…

Regional

Sonapur & Singimari hospitals upgraded to COVID care: Himanta

Comments
Loading...