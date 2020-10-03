Noted Actor Shankar Chakraborty No More

Noted actor Shankar Chakraborty passed away on Saturday at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was 48.

Chakraborty was suffering from kidney related ailments and was also detected with COVID-19. He was under treatment at the ICU of GMCH and breathed his last today.

He left behind his wife and a four and a half years daughter.

He was a renowned theatre artist of Bordoicila, Kohinoor, Bhramyaman, etc. and acted in many theatres including Moromor Bandhobi Bidai Diya, Radha Ebar Hahi Diya, Asthapath, Pratighat etc.