Noted Artist Anup Hazarika No More

Noted Assamese sculptor and art director Anup Hazarika passed away on Monday evening in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The 51-year-old actor fondly known as Baba was suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time.

He was the art director of films such as Imaan Maram Kiyo Laage and Snehabandhan. He also engaged in installation art.

Hazarika hailed from Tezpur and was a recipient of several awards.