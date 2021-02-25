Noted Assamese Musician Kula Barua Passes Away

One of the acclaimed musicians and cultural personalities of Assam, Kula Barua passed away at Thursday midnight. He was 83.

Barua passed away at his residence in Silpukhuri. Barua was suffering from high blood pressure.

Born in Guwahati in the year 1938 to late Premadhar Barua and late Lily Barua did his initial schooling in Tezpur and later studied in Cotton Collegiate School of Guwahati. He finally graduated from B Barooah College of Guwahati.

Kula Barua’s singing career began to after performing at the Semoniar Sora programme of All India Radio. He became a regular artist of All India Radio by 1968.

He has sung for several Assamese films, like Bristi, Srimoti Mohimamoyi, Xadori, Bixexerati, Probhatipokhirgan, Bonohonxo, and Xendurare.

The veteran also worked as a music director when he collaborated with Atul Medhi for two films – Srimoti Mohimamoyi and Xadori.