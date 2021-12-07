Noted Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookan Wins Jnanpith Award

Noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan has been awarded with the highest literary honour ‘Jnanpith Award’. This is for the third time that Assam received the Jnanpith Award.

The award has been conferred to the author for his lifetime contribution in literature.

Nilmani Phookan has been conferred the award after Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya and Mamoni Raisom Goswami.

The author was honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award in 1981.

Jnanpith Award is the oldest and the highest Indian literary award presented annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith to an author for their “outstanding contribution towards literature”. Instituted in 1961, the award is bestowed only on Indian writers writing in Indian languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India and English with no posthumous conferral.

Nilmani Phookan is an Indian poet in Assamese language and an academic. His work, replete with symbolism, is inspired by French symbolism and is representative of the genre in Assamese poetry. His notable works include Surya Henu Nami Ahe Ei Nodiyedi, Gulapi Jamur Lagna, and Kobita.

He was awarded the 1981 Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese for his poetry collection, Kavita (Kobita). He was awarded the Padma Shri by Government of India in 1990 and received the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, the highest literary honor in India, given by Sahitya Akademi, India’s National Academy of Letters in 2002.

