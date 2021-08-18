Guwahati: Noted Assamese Writer Jnan Pujari Critical, Admitted To GMCH

Noted Assamese writer and Sahitya Akademi awardee Jnan Pujari’s health is critical and was admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) last night.

Pujari along with his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and both were admitted to the hospital.

Pujari is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he is critical, while his wife is in a cabin.

Born in 1948, Jnan Pujari post-graduated in Assamese from Dibrugarh University. He was awarded the Sahiya Akademi award in 2016 for his poety collection named Meghmalar Bhraman.

He was also awarded with the Golden Lotus Award in the section National Film Award for Best Book on Cinema in 49th National Film Awards.