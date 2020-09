Noted Children’s Writer Gagan Ch Adhikari No More

Renowned children’s writer Gagan Chandra Adhikari passed away on Wednesday evening at around 6 PM at Health City hospital. He was 79.

Adhikari was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments and was admitted to the hospital for few days.

Adhikari received Sahitya Academy award for children literature. He was also the founder Principal of Chaygaon College.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed grief over his demise.