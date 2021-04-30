Noted Director KV Anand Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Veteran Director and Cinematographer KV Anand passed away in the early hours on Friday in Chennai. The director died of cardiac arrest. He was 54.

KV Anand’s sudden passing away has come as a huge shock to the Tamil film fraternity and his followers. Condolences are pouring in from all quarters for the technician.

KV Anand was known for directing racy action thrillers such as Ko, Ayan and Anegan. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest this morning and breathed his last at around 3 AM. Reportedly, he felt a sharp pain in his chest last night and drove the car all by himself to the hospital nearby, reported India Today.

Anand started his career as a freelance photojournalist and contributed in many leading magazines. In the 90s, he met cinematographer PC Sreeram and expressed his desire to work with him. He then worked as an assistant cinematographer in films such as Gopura Vasalile, Amaran, Devar Magan and Thiruda Thiruda, the report stated.

It was in 1994, KV Anand made his debut as a cinematographer in director Priyadarshan’s Thenmavin Kombath. He also won National Film Award for Best CInematography for his work in the film. His first Tamil film was Kadhal Desam in 1996.