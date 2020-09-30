Noted Ghy Entrepreneur Sanjeeb Goswami Passes Away

Mr Sanjeeb Goswami, son of former speaker Hareshwar Goswami , breathed his last on Wednesday morning after brief illness at Kuntal Goswami Memorial Trust Hospital in Guwahati. He was 70.

Graduated from Assam Engineering College (AEC) in 1973, Goswami went on to become a successful entrepreneur after establishing his own engineering firm – Steel Engineers Private Ltd.

Goswami, a resident of Silpukhuri, was involved in major construction projects in the state mainly in the oil and gas sectors and also in building roads and bridges.

He is survived by his wife Satyabadi Goswami – a former MLA of Assam Assembly, his daughter, son, their spouses and two grandchildren besides a huge extended family.

Mr Goswami was cremated in Nabargraha today evening.