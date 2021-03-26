Noted Journalist and Author Anil Dharker Dies

Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature Live! died on Friday in Mumbai after a brief illness, a former colleague said.

Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, he had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.

Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

Expressing grief over Dharkers demise, columnist Bachi Karkaria tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil.”