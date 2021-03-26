NationalTop Stories

Noted Journalist and Author Anil Dharker Dies

By Pratidin Bureau
30

Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature Live! died on Friday in Mumbai after a brief illness, a former colleague said.

Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, he had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.

Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

Expressing grief over Dharkers demise, columnist Bachi Karkaria tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil.”

