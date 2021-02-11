Noted Journalist Sanjib Goswami Passes Away

Journalist and former Editor of Aami Asomor Janagan, Sanjib Goswami passed away on Thursday morning at his Pub Sarania residence. He was 48.

Goswami was suffering from heart ailment and breathed his last in the wee hours on Thursday. He left behind his wife and a son.

He also served as a journalist for Prag News, Pratibimba Live and lastly was associated with BM News web portal.

He was also the founder of Guwahati Institute of Technology (GIT).

His mortal remains will be taken to Guwahati Press Club to pay the last tribute and after that will be taken to Nagaon where the last rites will be performed.